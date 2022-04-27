Mary Ellen “Mannie” VanVactor, 73, of Owensboro, passed away April 23, 2022. She was born June 19, 1948, in Russellville, to the late Frank Joseph and Margaret Geneva Herndon Lennon. Mannie retired from Daviess County Vocational School and Owensboro City Schools where she was a teacher and lunchroom matron. She was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church, an honorary captain of the Belle of Louisville, and a Kentucky Colonel. In her spare time, Mannie enjoyed boating and spending time with family and friends. She was always available to help anyone and everyone!
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Mary Margaret Frances Lennon.
Those left to cherish Mannie’s memory are her husband of 39 years, Earnest “Butch” VanVactor; children, Joey and Kathy; grandchildren, Hunter and Lilly; siblings, Marie (Alton) Malone, Burnadette Weiss, Judy Lennon, Steve (Angela) Lennon, Joe (Sandra) Lennon, and Jimmy (Marsha) Lennon; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m., with prayers being said at 6:45 p.m., on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. VanVactor. Leave your messages of condolence to the family of Mary Ellen “Mannie” VanVactor and sign her virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented