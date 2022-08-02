LOUISVILLE — Mary “Ellen” Quick Hayden, 80, of Louisville, formerly of Bowling Green, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at Belmont Village Senior Living Residence. She was born in Louisville, July 3, 1942, to the late James Samuel Quick and Margaret Guetig Quick.
Ellen graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1960. She obtained her bachelor of arts degree from Ursuline College in 1964. Ursuline was an all-girls college that later became part of Bellarmine University. She received a master of arts from Western Kentucky University. She taught at St. James School in Elizabethtown, and from 1970 to 1972 served as assistant curator of the Shaw Collection of Childhood Literature at the Florida State University. In subsequent years, Ellen pursued a variety of opportunities including establishing a family life office at WKU’s Newman Center. She taught as an adjunct professor of child development and family studies at WKU and held membership in the National Council on Family Relations.
While a student at Sacred Heart, Ellen was a member of its first tennis team in the late 1950s. She maintained an interest in tennis throughout her life. Ellen enjoyed swimming and all beach-related activities, water aerobics, cards, travel, reading, and knitting. She also greatly enjoyed driving her convertibles and activities with her friends. Ellen was a strong advocate for women’s rights in all aspects of church and society. She was a Kentucky Colonel and a volunteer with Road to Recovery.
Ellen was a searcher in the realm of spirituality, living the quote “The best things in life aren’t things”. She felt very fortunate to be a parishioner of Holy Spirit Church in Bowling Green where she was involved in multiple ministries and enjoyed friendships with a group of fellow searchers. Most recently, she was a parishioner at St. Margaret Mary parish in Louisville.
Ellen’s family expresses profound gratitude for the care and compassion provided by the staff of Belmont Village Senior Living, St. Matthews, as well as her Louisville Hosparus team.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Agnes Quick Schlich, and brothers-in-law, Robert Young, William Schlich, and Martin Schoenbachler, Jr.
She is survived by her loving husband, Delbert “Del” J. Hayden; daughters, Jennifer M. DeLozier (Drew) of Louisville, Beth M. Bowlds (Steven) of Franklin, Tennessee, and son, John M. Hayden (Lyndsay Younkin) of Brentwood, Tennessee; sisters, Mary Margaret Young of Louisville, Martha M. Schoenbacher of Jackson, Tennessee, Mary Ann Boylan (Mike) of Louisville; brother, Sam Quick (Victoria Wells) of Lexington; eleven treasured grandchildren, Hayden, Henry, Elizabeth, and Sarah DeLozier, Adam, Anna, and David Bowlds, and Madeleine, Denis, Charlie, and Wesley Hayden; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Mass will be held at noon Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4754 Small House Road, Bowling Green. Burial will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Bowling Green. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in the narthex of the church, with a prayer service and memory sharing at 7 p.m., and again from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at the church. A meal will follow the Funeral Mass.
Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the St. Vincent dePaul Society.
