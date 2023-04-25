LEWISPORT — Mary Ellen Thurman Puckett, 87, of Lewisport, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Heartland Villa. She was born in Cloverport April 22, 1936, to the late David and Mabel Smith Thurman. Mary was a homemaker and was a member of Central Baptist Church. She loved God, her church, her family, hugging family and friends, and often times strangers, flowers, gardening, shopping, eating out and just fully loving life. Mary’s furry pet/child, Gizmo, was the joy of her life. Since Mary’s passing, Sandy Estes has happily welcomed Gizmo into her home to be loved and cared for, as Mary would have appreciate.
Mary was preceded in death by her first husband, George Aaron Estes; second husband, Earl Puckett; son, Johnnie Estes; siblings, James Thurman, Murl Henry Thurman, Ailiene Hurst, Wilma Phillips, and Gladys Mae Burton; and stepson, Wally Puckett.
Mary is survived by her sons, George Kenneth (Dianne) Estes, Darrell Wayne (Lori) Estes, Michael Aaron Estes, and Scotty Jo (Jenny) Estes; grandchildren, Shane (Susan) Estes, Holly (Eric) Simpson, Kimberly Estes, Dana Benningfield, Jason Estes, Jed Estes, Johnathan Estes, Michael Estes, and Rebecca Estes; great-grandchildren, Xavier Simpson, Maddox Simpson, Maya Estes, Kiera Gammon, Kaxton Knight, Franklin Estes, Vincent Estes, and Riker Estes; stepdaughter, Dianna Puckett Nichols; step-grandchildren, Jennifer Davis and Donna Southland; step-great-grandchildren, Shelby Ward, Jason Davis, Dominic Davis, Jasmine Davis, Madeline Davis, Elijah Davis, Sarah Southard, Issac Southard, and Luke Southard; siblings, Louise Basham, Betty Chappell, and Dallas Thurman; along with many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel, with burial following in Cooper Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
