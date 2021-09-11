Mary Ellen Yeager, 59, of Richland, Indiana, passed away Thursday at her home, surrounded by her family.
Mary was a homemaker. She was an active member of Peace Episcopal Church of Rockport, Indiana.
In her free time, Mary loved reading, sewing, and being outdoors.
Mary is survived by her husband, Billy Yeager; her children, Nicholas Yeager, Nathan Yeager, Hannah Yeager and Noah Yeager.; her siblings, Dan Wilczynski, Sr. and Rosella Bowser.
Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13 at Peace Episcopal Church, 223 CR 350 W, Rockport, Indiana, 47635.
Burial: Buffaloville Cemetery.
Visitation: After 2 p.m. Sunday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made Peace Episcopal Church.
Friends unable to
attend may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneral
