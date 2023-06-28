CLOVERPORT — Mary Eloise McClelland, 83, of Cloverport, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023, at her grandson’s home. Eloise, as most people knew her, was born July 24, 1939, in Cloverport to the late Elijah, Sr. and Lillie Rusher Board. She worked as a post office cleaner for many years. Eloise was a member of Cloverport Baptist Church and attended faithfully when she was able. Quilting was one of her favorite past times, but her true joy was spending time with her grandchildren, whom she adored.
Besides her parents, her husband of 63 years, James A. “Lightning” McClellan; her brother, Elijah Board, Jr.; and her twin sisters, Jeweldean and Jeanette Marie Board, who were 9 days old, also preceded her in death.
Leaving behind to mourn her death, but celebrating the life that she lived is her son, Harold Wayne (Dena) McClellan of Maceo; sister, Ann (Norman) Dickerson of Cloverport; grandchildren, Michael Wayne (Leandra) McClellan of Clarkson and Damon Matthew (Audrey) McClellan of Owensboro; along with great-grandchildren, Mason Bryant and Bailey McClellan.
A celebration of Eloise’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, at Cloverport Baptist Church, with Bro. Wallace Gooch officiating. Burial will follow in Cloverport Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Lightning. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Cloverport Funeral Home and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
