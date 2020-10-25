REYNOLDS STATION — Mary Emilene Howard Rhoades, 82, of Reynolds Station, died at her home Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. She was born Feb. 3, 1938, in Daviess County to the late James and Emma Jean Howard.
Mary Emilene enjoyed volunteering at church, loved to travel and liked to cook. She was a member at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Mary Emilene retired from GE after 40-plus years. She started working there at 18 years old.
In addition to her parents, Mary Emilene is preceded in death by her brothers, Gerry Howard, Patrick Howard and Darrell Howard.
Mary Emilene is survived by her husband of 66 years, Bill Rhoades; their daughter, Kathy Henson and her husband, Jerry; granddaughter Courtney Montgomery; and several nieces and nephews, including Jeanie Kralik and Connie Golden, to whom the family would like to offer special thanks for all their help.
A funeral Mass will be said at noon Tuesday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church with burial following at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday with prayers at 5 p.m. at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends must wear appropriate personal protective masks.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church or the Humane Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
