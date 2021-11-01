CENTRAL CITY- Mary Etta Shown, 96, of Central City died Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville.
She was a member of Cherry Hill Baptist Church Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Paulette Johnson; sons, Wally Shown and Sonny Shown; grandchildren, Lisa Upchurch, Troy Bowles, Larry Johnson, Shea Sarno and great grandchildren, Kimmie Johnson, Haylee Wink, Lucas Wink, Colton Wink.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City, with Bro. Leroy Rearden officiating. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery, Central City. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.tucker
Commented