HAWESVILLE — Mary Eunice Corley, 93, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at her home in Lewisport. She was born in Hancock County on Feb. 7, 1926, to the late Clifton and Margaret Fuchs Swihart. Mary was a member of Pellville Baptist Church and a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family, sitting on her porch in her swing watching her hummingbirds and messing with all her flowers. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Ledrew Corley; three brothers, Esco, Hazel and W.E.; a sister, Jane; son-in-law Wally Puckett; and granddaughter Angela Puckett.
She is survived by her daughter, Paulette Puckett; son David (Donna) Corley; grandchildren Jason (Tonya) Puckett, Amanda (Luke) Wethington, Brea nn Corley and Dylan (Gwyn) Corley; great-grandchildren Samantha Puckett, Logan Puckett, Caleb Wethington and Elijah Wethington; and sister-in-law Fay Newton; along with several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Hawesville with burial following in Pellville Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be made at www.gisbonandsonfh.com.
