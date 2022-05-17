EVANSVILLE — Mary Evelyn Frashure, 102, of Evansville, Indiana, formerly of Rumsey, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh. Mary Evelyn Arnold was born February 14, 1920, in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Ernest Howard and Georgie Josephine Gillaspie Arnold and was married to William Chester Frashure in 1960. Mary Evelyn retired as an assistant for Dr. Gerald Edds’ Office in Calhoun and was a member of Cypress Primitive Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Mary Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Frashure, who died February 28, 1997, and by five brothers.
Survivors include a nephew, Alan Arnold (Elizabeth) of Evansville; a niece, Sharon Cobb (Robin) of Rumsey; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Ken Berggren officiating. Burial will be in the Poplar Grove Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit Mary Evelyn’s family from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Wednesday at Musters in Calhoun.
Mary Evelyn’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The Mary Evelyn Frashure family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Poplar Grove Cemetery Fund; P.O. Box 234; Sacramento, Kentucky 42372.
Share your memories and photos of Mary Evelyn at musterfuneralhomes.com.
