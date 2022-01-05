GREENVILLE — Mary Evelyn Lehman, 76, of Greenville, died Monday, January 3, 2022, at 1:11 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Mrs. Lehman was born January 14, 1945, in Muhlenberg County.
She was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Lehman; daughter, Denise O’Bannon; sons, Donnie Lehman and Danny O’Bannon; father, Raymond Hammonds; and mother, Theo Brown.
She is survived by her sons, David Boyd, Donald Boyd, and Scott Boyd; daughter-in-law, Mindy Lehman; one grandchild; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Jackie Brumley and Scott Brown; and sister, Joan Wagner.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with the Rev. Leroy Rearden officiating. Burial in Coleman Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday after 8 a.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
Commented