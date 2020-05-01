Mary F. Buchanan 69, of Owensboro, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at Ascension St. Vincent Evansville. She was a nurses’ aid at Redbanks Nursing Home in Henderson.
Survivors include her husband, Bill Buchanan; sons Gene Eades and Joey Reese; daughters Bonita Majors and Susie Eades; mother Nina Miller; brothers Cotton McKinney and Sam McKinney; and sisters Doris Jewell and Betty McKinney.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family graveside services will be held Friday at Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Mary’s family.
Mary’s graveside services will be
streamed live on www.
musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Friday.
