Mary F. Hayes Tudor, 89, of Owensboro, passed away July 15, 2019. She was born Oct. 28, 1929, in Owensboro to the late William Otha and Thelma D. Hayes. Mary was a true servant of Jesus Christ and showed this through her actions and love for her family and to others. She was a member of Newman Baptist Church and taught Sunday School for 40 years. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Shirley Ray Tudor; a grandson, Doug Gilmore Jr.; a great-granddaughter, Serenity Michelle Fulkerson; a brother, William Hayes; and four sisters, Marie Brown, Gladys Sapp, Annie Daugherty and Betty Hayes.
She is survived by her daughters, Dee (Bobby) Jackson, Julie (Floyd) Pierce and Pat (Doug) Gilmore; grandchildren Woody (Tracy) Brown, Jason (Heather) Brown, Tiffany (Jeff) Tindle, Jennifer Pierce, Tyra (Bo) Malone, Prissy Gilmore, Brad (Belinda) Gilmore and Bridget (Richard) Boling; great-grandchildren Shelby, Seth, Madalyn, Evan, Colin, Adam, Jake, Noel, Kaylee, Lalia, Bailey, Beau, Brady, Brody, Alexis, Skye, Cade and Grace; great-great-grandchildren Ben, Madison, Jax, Finn and Jayden; a brother, Floyd Hayes; two sisters, Vola Daugherty and Nancy Henderson; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
The funeral service will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Christ Chapel in Owensboro Memorial Gardens with Dr. James Wedding officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Kosair Children's Hospital.
Messages and memories of condolence for the family of Mary F. Hayes Tudor may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
