SEMIWAY — Mary F. Jewell, 86, Semiway, died on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at her home. Mary was a homemaker and member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Calhoun.
Survivors include sons, Louis Dant, Paul Dant (Martha) and Phillip Dant; daughter, Mary Lou Underwood (Glenn); step-daughters, Wanda Arnold and Pat Taylor.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel and livestreamed at www.musterfuneralhomes.com. Burial: Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Elba. Visitation: From 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. Wednesday at Musters in Calhoun.
Expressions of sympathy: donations to Mary F. Jewell, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 160; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
