Mary F. Lewis, 82, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Signature HealthCARE at Hillcrest. She was born Jan. 17, 1938, in Daviess County to the late Hershel and Emma Sanford. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. Mary was retired from the Daviess County School System and liked to sew and quilt for her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Lewis Sr.; son Kenny Lewis; daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Jerry Hillard; and siblings Herman Reynolds, Ed Reynolds, Jane Morris and Joe Reynolds.
Survivors include two sons, Mike (Pam) Lewis (of Mike Lewis Building & Remodeling) and Edward G. Lewis Jr.; grandchildren Holly (Brandon) Ebelhar and Travis (Maria) Lewis; great-grandchildren Gavan Ray, Waryn, Hudsen and Lolah Ebelhar and Millie and Cora Lewis.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends must wear appropriate personal protective masks.
