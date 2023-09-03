HARTFORD — Mary Florence Himes Ballard, 89 of Hartford, passed away on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 in Hartford. She was born on Jan. 13, 1934 in Hartford to the late Ed Himes and Florence Croxton Himes. Mary worked 13 1/2 years at GE, and several years at Thomas Industries, where she was a union steward. She was a homemaker and one of the founding members of Second Baptist Church.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Gene, Owen, George and Ray, and her sisters, Ernestine Kirk, Lorene St Clair and Marie Ellis.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Imon Ballard; her daughters, Barbara Southard and Trisha Roach; her son, Mike Ballard; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford. Friends may visit with Mary’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
