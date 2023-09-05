HARTFORD — Mary Florence Himes Ballard, 89, of Hartford, passed away Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Hartford. She was born Jan. 13, 1934, in Hartford to the late Ed Himes and Florence Croxton Himes. Mary worked 13 and a half years at GE, and several years at Thomas Industries where she was a union steward. She was a homemaker and one of the founding members of Second Baptist Church.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Gene, Owen, George, and Ray and her sisters, Ernestine Kirk, Lorene St. Clair, and Marie Ellis.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Imon Ballard; daughters, Barbara Southard and Trisha Roach; son, Mike Ballard; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford. Friends may visit with Mary’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
