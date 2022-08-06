Mary Florence Hurm, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born November 16, 1938, in Daviess County to the late Joseph Hinson and Mary Ophilia Cecil Higdon. Mary Florence was a homemaker and member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church.
She and her husband Anthony Eugene loved spending time at Rough River where they had a cabin. After selling their cabin, they spent many weekends camping and staying at Diamond Lake where they made many friends. Mary Florence enjoyed working puzzles and crossword puzzles. One of her granddaughters, Brandy, described her grandmother by saying, “Grandma Hurm was always a stubborn person, and she never enjoyed being told what to do. She had specific ways of doing things and didn’t care about change. She was the type of person to always have her door open and enjoyed people coming by to visit, and she seemed to always have something on the stove because she enjoyed cooking for people.”
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Eugene Hurm February 3, 2020; a sister, Opal Bryant; and two brothers, James Higdon and Anthony Wayne Higdon.
Surviving are her daughters, Sheila McCollam of Owensboro and Rebecca Dunn and husband Curtis of Evansville; sons, Anthony Wayne Hurm and Randall Eugene Hurm and wife Lesa, both of Owensboro; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sisters, Clara Harvey of Reo, Indiana, Martha Decker of Rockport, Indiana, and JoAnn Higdon of Christney, Indiana; and brothers, Joe Higdon and Billy Higdon, both of Rockport, and Ernest “Bugs” Higdon of Newman.
The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Monday and from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented