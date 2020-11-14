Mary Frances Payne, 90, of Knottsville, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the Carmel Home. She was born Nov. 19, 1929, in Daviess County to the late Merlin and Rita (Montgomery) Payne. Mary Frances was a charter member of the St. William’s Altar Society, worked at GE in her early adult years and then worked at the Bishop Soenneker Home for 28 years. She loved flowers, was an expert in crochet and sang in the St. William’s choir for decades. She loved her bunco group.
In addition to her parents, Mary Frances is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Raymond L. Payne; a son, David L. Payne; and brothers Jake, George and Gene Payne.
Mary Frances is survived by her children, Norman Payne of Clearwater, Florida, and Janice (Jerry) Stuart of Tampa, Florida; grandchildren Michael and Jason Payne, Beth (John) Kadechka, Brad Stuart and Preston Payne; great-grandchildren Abby Payne, Aleyna Payne and Camden and Brooks Kadechka; sisters Theresa Hughes and Joetta Payne; a sister-in-law, Mary Catherine Payne; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Monday at St. William Catholic Church with burial following at St. William Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday with prayers at 6 p.m. and from 8:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Monday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
The Payne family wishes to express their sincerest gratitude to the Carmel Home for his many years of loving care and service to Raymond L. and Mary Frances.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends must wear appropriate personal protective masks.
