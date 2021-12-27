As the Lord looked down from the throne of grace and heard the prayers of his beloved daughter, with outstretched arms He said, “Come home.”
Mary Frances Payton (Ruddle), 96, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother passed away on Dec. 22, 2021. Mary was born on June 5, 1925, in Fulton, to Myrtle (Collins) and Hurbey Ruddle. She was a graduate of Fulton High School. She married Hilbert Merle Payton on Feb. 3, 1946, in Kentucky and he preceded her in death on July 21, 1995, in Beaver Dam.
In addition to her beloved husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Helen Ladene Ruddle, William Dalton Ruddle, Lloyd Earl Ruddle, Wallace Dean Ruddle, Dathal Marie Hall, James Lee Ruddle and Bobby Lee Ruddle; her daughter, Marianne Dunski (Silver Lake, Wisconsin); her son, Ronald Earl Payton (Twin Lakes, Wisconsin); and her granddaughter, Sarah Ashley Payton; great-granddaughter, Haley Marie Lichter; and great-grandson, Michael Carbone.
She was well loved by many family, friends and neighbors. She will be remembered for her Southern cooking, especially her fried chicken, chicken and dumplings and homemade donuts.
Mary was a member of the McCrady Creek Church in Olaton.
Mary is survived by her children, Cheryl Marie (James) Fasano (Hoffman Estates, IL), Susan Annette (Wayne) Cramer (St. Augustine, Florida), Theresa Lyn (Tom) Werenski (Richmond, Illinois) and William Glyn (Pam) Payton (McHenry, Illinois). She was the grandmother of 19 as well as a great-grandmother and a great-great grandmother.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. with funeral services commencing at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. There will be a live-stream of Mary’s Celebration of Life on our Strang Funeral Home Facebook Page starting 15 minutes before the time of service.
Additional services will be held for Mary at Bevil Brothers Funeral Home, 226 Louisville Road, Beaver Dam, KY 42320 with visitation from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. and a funeral service commencing at 12 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Interment will immediately follow in Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam, KY. For additional information, call 847-395-4000 or 270-274-9600.
Please sign the online guest book for Mary at http://www.strangfh.com.
Commented