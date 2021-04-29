Mary Frances Pence Fulkerson, 97, of Philpot, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the Carmel Home, where she has resided since August 2014. Mary Frances, known by most as “Tootsie,” was born June 5, 1923, in Hawesville to the late Clayborne Joseph Pence and Edna Mae Cummings Pence. One of five children, Tootsie was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert (Bob) Pence, Joseph (C.J.) Pence and William (Bill) Pence; and one sister, Rachel Pence Brown.
Surviving Tootsie are six children and their spouses, Judy Coomes (Gerald) of Owensboro, Tony Fulkerson (Rosemary) of Great Falls, Virginia, Steve Fulkerson (Darlene) of Philpot, Tom Fulkerson (Vickey) of Hancock County, David Fulkerson (Marilyn) of Philpot and Marilyn Rhodes (Jessie) of Philpot; 14 grandchildren, Krista Camp, John Coomes, Mika DeAlmeida, Matt Fulkerson, Alicia Kurz, Jeff Fulkerson, Ryan Fulkerson, Ashley Fulkerson, Eric Fulkerson, Holly Boarman, Nathan Fulkerson, Rodney Rhodes, Brian Rhodes and Ben Rhodes; 30 great-grandchildren; and many devoted nieces and nephews.
One surviving sister, Elsie Manion, of Monterey, Louisiana, remains to continue the Pence legacy. Deeply valued, too, are surviving sisters-in-law, Helen Pence, Emma Lee Fulkerson and Marie Fulkerson.
As the oldest daughter, Mom became the mother figure to her three brothers and two sisters when the family suffered the loss of their 46-year-old mother in 1939. Four years later, Mom met her future husband, Sam, whom she married in 1943. While still newlyweds, the couple was separated by Dad’s draft notice and World War II. During that three-year separation, Mom worked at GE and assisted her pastor, Father Robert Whelan, with parish needs.
Sometimes children do not recognize the challenges their parents faced in their earlier lives as well as the respect and admiration others held for them until accolades are paid during an illness or after their departure. As children, we thought we knew but did not fully comprehend how far-reaching were Mom’s loving actions. Described as a saint by some, Mom lived to care for her family and anyone in need, never ignoring another in word or action. Countless times, Dad and we kids asked, “Mom, where’s that cake…pan of soup ... meat loaf ... going?” We knew the answer in advance; someone was in need. Living now by that example will be one measure of our gratitude.
Four years ago in Dad’s obituary, we promised him that we would care for you, Mom. Now our ongoing promises to you, Mom, are that we will remain close and supportive of each other as a family, will always live our Catholic faith and maintain a strong devotion, as you, to the Blessed Mother. Losing that second parent is so heart-wrenching, but our consolation is that you and Dad are now reunited in heaven.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. William Catholic Church in Knottsville with the Revs. Augusty Valomchalil, John Okoro and Richard Cash concelebrating at the funeral Mass. Family and friends are invited to visit with the Fulkerson family from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday with prayers at 7 p.m. at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville. Visitation will also be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Cecil’s before processing to the church.
Those attending the visitation and/or church service are asked to wear protective masks.
The Fulkerson family greatly appreciates the care, support and kindness that Mom received during her years at the Carmel Home.
If you wish to share an online memory, please offer it at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the Fulkerson family requests that donations are directed to Mom’s beloved St. William Church or to the Carmel Home.
Mom, you lived your days as if to say, “When I stand before God at the end of my life, I would hope that I would not have a single bit of talent left and could say, ‘Lord, I used everything you gave me.’ ” You did exactly that, Mom; you gave life and God’s people your ALL! Until we meet again, Mom, thank you for your love, sacrifices and sharing your precious life with us. We will stay united as a family and live by the example set by you and Dad. Suffer no longer, Mom, but rest in peace.
