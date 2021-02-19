RADCLIFF — Mary Frances Vetter was a caring daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She met her heavenly Father and earthly husband in heaven on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at age 93. It was nine years and two days ago that her husband, Joe Vetter, went on to prepare the way for her arrival. She celebrated a Presidents’ Day like no other.
She was born to Arthur Edwin “Pike” and Etta Mae Pruden on Sept. 11, 1927. After marriage, she devoted her life to supporting her husband as a faithful pastor/Army chaplain’s wife in Kentucky, Georgia, Germany, Okinawa, Japan, and Kansas.
She never faltered in spending time in daily Bible devotional reading and prayer with our Lord and Savior even until her dying days. Her quiet leadership example should be a model for all Godly women. Living and loving on her family was next on the list. Her constant generosity and caring were unparalleled. She was a faithful member of Stithton Baptist Church, where she was affectionately known as “Ms. Mary.” She eagerly anticipated being present each Mother’s Day to proudly receive the oldest mother in attendance recognition.
Her life was spent in service to others, whether in the kitchen with chocolate cake or leading a Bible study at Signature Healthcare at North Hardin. She often shared the heavenly future that awaited her as a comfort to all who knew her.
“His Lord said unto him, ‘Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy Lord.’ ” (Matthew 25:21)
She is survived by three sons, Joe Vetter Jr. of Plano, Texas, Scott Vetter (Ann) of Louisville and Dwayne Vetter of Radcliff. She mastered the art of Grandmother to six wonderful grandkids, Jenna Vetter, Holly Marrese (Daniel), Heidi Storie (CJ), Clint Vetter (Kelsey), Matthew Quinn and McKenzie Quinn; and five wonderful great grandkids, Mason, Arlo, Kate, Chandler and Carter.
The service is scheduled for noon EST Saturday at the Nelson-Edelen-Bennet Funeral Home in Radcliff with the Rev. Denver Copeland officiating. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon EST Saturday at the funeral home. A short visitation prior to interment is at 2:45 p.m. CST Saturday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Stithton Baptist Church, 95 Park Ave., Radcliff, KY 40160.
Condololences may be recorded at nebfh.com.
Commented