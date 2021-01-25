MEDFORD, Ore. — On Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, Mary Francis Coombs Head, also known as Fran or Frances to her husband and friends, Mary to her brother, Sissie to her sister and all the endearing terms that a family bestows on their loved ones, passed peacefully at age 84 with her husband and son by her side.
Mary Frances was born in Owensboro to Samuel “Sam” John Coombs Sr. and Arelia Pauline Augenstein Coombs, now both deceased. In Owensboro, Frances attended Owensboro Senior High School, received a degree in accounting from Kentucky Wesleyan College and worked with the American Tuberculosis Association.
After 35 years of living and working in Anchorage, Alaska, Frances and Ralph retired to Camano Island, Washington, moved on to Asheville, North Carolina, and then to Medford, Oregon. Frances lived her life generously through a passion for a love of numbers and infused that love into gifts of time and talent. She worked in finance/financial systems and volunteered those skills to a variety of organizations, even in retirement. She was always taking time to use her passion for creative touches at home. She sewed all levels of apparel for many of her family members and added her special touches to family and friends’ homes across the country. She crocheted and knitted and knitted and knitted for everyone in her family. So much talent!
She will reside in the hearts of her husband, Ralph Waite Head, formerly of Owensboro and Anchorage, Alaska, a son, Jeffrey Daniel (Tammy), a grandson, David Daniel (Madison), and a great-grandson, Bennett, all of Anchorage, Alaska; and a grandson, Kyle Edward of Portland, Oregon. Also included is a brother, Samuel John Coombs Jr. of Horse Cave; a sister, Linda Sue Coombs McFarlane (Bob) of Indianapolis; and an aunt, Doris Ann Augenstein Barnes of Owensboro.
We are so very blessed to carry these memories with us.
