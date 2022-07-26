NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mary G. Dawson, 59, of Nashville, Tennessee passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born January 18, 1963, in Owensboro to the late Dr. Royce Edmund Dawson and Lucy Buford Dawson. Mary attended the University of Louisville and later graduated from Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee with a music business degree.
Her first job was working for Randy Travis and then for Reba McEntire at Star Struck. She later worked at a radio station in Nashville, Tennessee called “Lightning 100”, and lastly retired from Corrections Corporation of America. After retirement, she became a business entrepreneur involved in flipping houses, publishing, video production, and costumes and special effects. She was also on the board of Standing With Hope, a Christian prosthetic limb and family caregivers ministry. She sang professionally for many churches such as Jewish Temple and West End United Methodist Churches in Nashville, Tennessee and traveled with the choirs to Europe singing in their native languages. She will be remembered for her love of family, friends, and music.
She is survived by her brother, John L. Dawson (Beverly) of Owensboro; sister, Lucy Dawson Davis of Ashland; nieces and nephews, Rachel and Steve Schardein of Louisville, Leslie and Zach Butch of Taylorsville, Fields and Emily Davis of Ashland, and Lucy and Hank Young of Charleston, South Carolina; great-nieces and nephews, Emily, James, and Lucy Schardein and John Mark Davis; and many close friends.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, August 1, 2022, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
The family requests that masks be worn.
The funeral will be streamed at www.davisfuneralhome.com on an hour delay.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Standing With Hope, P.O. Box 250, McAllister, Montana 59740 or Heartford House, Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
