Mary Gabbert, 80, of Owensboro died Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
She was born in Paris, Tennessee on Dec. 10, 1941, to the late Robert F. Hill and Ruth Driskill Hill. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John T. Gabbert, on Oct. 9, 1998; and a son, John Drew Gabbert, on Oct. 4, 2007.
Mary was a music teacher all of her life, teaching piano and voice initially in her home and was a proud 4th generation student of Ludwig van Beethoven. She was the manager of Baldwin Music Center where she not only worked but met her husband, John Gabbert, in 1973. Mary and John ran Snyder Music during the 1970s and 1980s. She served as the pianist at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for a time and played piano in the Gourmet Room at the Executive Inn for many years. Mary’s last piano recital was in 2014 at Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Rachel J. Eaggleston (Joseph); a granddaughter, Kaila G. Temple (Jacob); and a great-granddaughter, Karlee Temple.
A Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Immaculate Catholic Church, 2516 Christie Place, in Owensboro with burial following at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 1-7 p.m. with prayers at 6 p.m. at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
