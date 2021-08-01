Mary Gayle Latham, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Feb. 21, 1949, to Joseph Merimee Clark and Mary Helen Tipmore Clark.
Mamma Gayle, as everyone called her, never met a stranger. She was a social butterfly. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles 4168, a lifetime Ladies Auxiliary member of the AmVets Post 119 and a lifetime Ladies Auxiliary member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars “VFW” Post 696. She enjoyed watching NASCAR every Sunday and loved to cook, feeding her friends and family. She also had many family and friends with whom she enjoyed playing Bunco with once a month over the past 30-plus years. She recently retired from MPD.
Gayle is preceded in death by her parents; sister Bonnie Clark; brother Steve Stewart; and her companion of over 20 years, Ken Lemieux.
Gayle leaves behind her dog, Little Bit; brother Mike Stewart; children Leslie Layne, Sherry Renfrow, Robert Layne and Karl Layne; and grandchildren Brook-Ann Bates, Braxton Layne, Josie Devins, Koal West, Harley Metcalfe and Aaron Carlisle.
Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
