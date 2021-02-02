LEWISBURG — Mary Gladys Masteller Rainer, 76, of Lewisburg, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at her home in Lewisburg.
She was born Sept. 27, 1944, in Saint Louis, Missouri, the daughter of the late William Rainer and the late Rosemary Radamacher Rainer.
She was employed by Pinkerton’s as a tobacco machine cleaner, and then Walmart.
She enjoyed watching western movies and working the word search puzzles.
Thanksgiving was her favorite time of the year, being with family and preparing her meal.
Also preceding her in death are her brother, Hank Rainer and sister, Margie Manning.
Surviving are sons, Dale Masteller and wife, Kim, of Owensboro, Steven Masteller, and David Masteller and wife, Angie, both of Florida; daughters, Rochelle Wood, of Owensboro, Tammy Southerland and husband, Scott, of Lewisburg, and Alice Messamore, of Madisonville; brothers, Ronald Rainer and Pat King, both of Missouri; sisters, Martha Lewis, and Peggy Eultgen and husband, John, all from Missouri; 17 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Price Funeral Home, Inc. 252 East Green St., Lewisburg.
Due to the current mandates set forth by the governor of Kentucky, there is an occupancy limit of 75 inside the funeral home facility, not including funeral home staff or officiating clergy. It is also required a mask be correctly worn at all times while inside the facility.
Commented