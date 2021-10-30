Mary Wareing, 82, of Virginia Beach, passed away on Oct. 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Hayse and Nellie S. Hayse of Louisville; her first husband, William (Bill) Grant; her second husband, Anthony (Tony) Wareing; and her son, William C. Grant. Mary graduated from duPont Manual High School, class of 1956, Kentucky Wesleyan College, class of 1963, and Western Kentucky University with a masters degree in Education. She taught middle school for many years in Owensboro. After her first husband died, she met Tony Wareing while visiting her daughter Laurie in Virginia Beach. Mary and Tony got married and she worked as a paralegal for several local law firms. Mary loved volunteering later in life at the Eastern Shore Episcopal Chapel until she was no longer able to do so. She was very fond of her friends at church and her Wareing’s Gym family and friends.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Laurie Grant-Stredler (Jeffrey L. Stredler) and her granddaughters, Casey Grant (father, Chuck and mother, Lori‚ both deceased, from Florida), Megan Stredler and Payton Stredler. She is also survived by her brother, Joe Hayse (Heidi) of Lexington; her sister, Nellie Hayse of Virginia Beach; sisters-in-law, Elaine Wareing of Virginia Beach, Pat Hildreth of Bowling Green; and brothers-in-law, Richard and Robert Grant of Bowling Green.
A memorial service will be held at Eastern Shore Chapel on Oct. 30, at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow in the parish hall.
The family would like to thank Dr. Alberico and his staff at VOA as well as the staff on the Oncology Unit at SVBGH.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy consider making a donation to the Eastern Shore Chapel pantry or peanut group or their favorite charity.
