BEAVER DAM — Mary Guinn Haney, 42, of Beaver Dam, passed away Oct. 14, 2019, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Cecil and Pansy Barnard of Hartford and Robert and Peggy Haney of Hopkinsville.
Survivors include her mother and stepfather, Carol Ann and Terry Walker of Owensboro; her father and stepmother, Mike and Bonnie Haney of Hopkinsville; her sister, Lea Carol (Brad) King of Utica; her son, Tyler (Tori) Warren of Beaver Dam; her daughter, Madison (Tyler) Freeman of Owensboro; two stepsisters, Sherry (Scott) Hahn of Olney, Illinois, and Elizabeth Childers of Hopkinsville; one stepbrother, Philip (Beth) Tillman of Hopkinsville; and seven grandchildren, Nash Warren, Knox Warren, Jett Warren, Axel Freeman, Chassy Freeman, Hadley Freeman and Camdyn Freeman.
Services for Mary Guinn Haney will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Dr. Jonathan Carroll officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. The burial will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 W. 44th St., Suite 609, New York, N.Y. 10036. Memories and condolences to the family of Mary Guinn Haney can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
