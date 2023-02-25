Mary Hazel McBrayer, 93, of Whitesville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation. She was born Sept. 20, 1929, in Whitesville to the late Ray and Lydia Norris Hawkins. Hazel was a member of Old Panther Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, James Willis “J.W.” McBrayer.
She is survived by two sons, Donald McBrayer of Utica and Dennis McBrayer (Brenda Lewis) of Falls of Rough; two grandsons, Lee McBrayer (Kelly Kilburn) of Franklin and Christopher McBrayer (Stephanie) of Whitesville; two great-granddaughters; three great-grandsons; and a brother, M.C. Hawkins of Whitesville.
Arrangements will be private for family at Cecil Funeral Home with a burial in Cates Cemetery.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
