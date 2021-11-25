HARDINSBURG — Mary Helen Anthony, 85, of Irvington, died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Baptist Health Hardin. She was a member of Irvington United Methodist Church and a retired machine operator for Galante Studio.
Survivors include her husband, Edward D. Anthony; son Eddie Anthony; daughter Mindy Hutchins; and sister Dorothy Carman.
Service: Noon Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Kingswood Cemetery, Kingswood. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Expressions of sympathy: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
