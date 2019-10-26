BEAVER DAM -- Mary Helen Cook, 93, of Beaver Dam, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Dec. 25, 1925, in Salina, Kansas, to the late Hubert and Louise Jefferson Sanders. Mary was a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Beaver Dam.
She graduated from nursing school at St. Anthony's Hospital in Louisville. One of her proudest achievements was receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree at Brescia University while working full time and raising a family. Mary worked as the director of nursing at Ohio County Hospital, director of nursing at Lakeview Nursing Home in Morgantown and she was a school nurse at Owensboro Treatment Center.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Judge Carmol D. Cook; one brother, Hubert J. Sanders; and her son-in-law, Dr. Anwar Quader.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Mary "Brucie" Quader of Owensboro; two grandchildren, Natalie (Jonathan) Skillman of Indianapolis and Tarik Quader of Los Angeles. Mary was blessed with two great-grandchildren, Speer Skillman and Stella Skillman both of Indianapolis. She is also survived by her loving nephew, "Sonny" Cook, and his wife, Mary Lou Cook.
"Ma," whom her grandchildren and great-grandchildren affectionately called her, loved her family, her cats and keeping up with U.S. politics. She was fiercely generous and was always putting others before herself.
The family extends their appreciation to her beloved caregiver, Brenda White, who also was a dear friend to her and her family. The family would also like to thank Mary Lou Cook, Diane Connell, Tory and Mike Singleton and Timothy Embry for their compassionate service.
Private family services will be held at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery and Mausoleum on Monday, Oct. 28, with Father Pat Connell officiating. Friends may visit with Mary's family from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Friends of the Ohio County Animal Shelter Inc. Donations can be made at www.fots-rescue.weebly.com or mail to FOTS, P.O. Box 7, Hartford, KY 42347. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Mary Helen Cook by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented