Mary “Helen” Gaddis, 83, of Owensboro, fell asleep Wednesday, September 28, 2022, knowing that she had a place prepared for her in Heaven. Helen was born in Owensboro to the late Justice and Virginia Purcell.
Helen retired from the state where she enjoyed cleaning offices. She loved babies and small children. They brought her a lot of joy. She enjoyed shopping, especially for bargains. Helen was a very kind and thoughtful person who wouldn’t let you leave her home without a food item. She loved giving things away and was generous, even till the end. Helen loved her God, church, and pastor, Dr. James Wedding. She was a patriot and always had an American flag displayed at her home. The family will miss buying her donuts and ice cream. Helen was often referred to as “Ma Bell” and was such a trooper.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Bell, and two sisters, Bonnie Hagan and Virginia Smith.
Helen is survived by her four children, Kenneth Bell (Jimi) of Tampa, Florida, Beverly Bacon, Cindy Sublett (Joe), and David Bell (Cindy), all of Owensboro; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, whom she loved very much; and siblings, Leroy Purcell, John Benny Purcell, Margie Dickens, and Ethel Hobbs.
The funeral service will be noon Friday, October 7, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Heartford House, C/O Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
