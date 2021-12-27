Mary Helen Hagan Howard, 92, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Daviess County native was born March 29, 1929, as one of five children to the late Hillman and Lillian Abel Hagan and attended St. Francis Academy. Mary Helen and her husband would take their children camping on a shoe-string budget. She was employed at several of the local distilleries but retired from Medley Distillery.
Mary Helen enjoyed canning, sewing, baking, and raising flowers. She was a selfless woman devoted to her family and loved getting together for family dinners.
In addition to her parents, Mary Helen was also preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Joseph A. Howard in 2012; two grandchildren, Kim and Adam Howard.
Those left to cherish her memory include her four children, Mary Linda Sapp (David-deceased), William Joseph Howard (Vicki), Jan Lee Howard (Bonny), and Lora Ann McCarty (Bill); 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. with prayers at 6 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery next to her husband.
Memories and condolences for the family of Mary Helen Howard may be left at www.glenncares.com.
