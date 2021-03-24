Mary Helen Mulligan Collignon, 70, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at her home. She was born May 29, 1950, in Daviess County to the late James E. Mulligan Sr. and Claribel Curran Mulligan. Mary Helen was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and was retired after 48 years with Ken-Tron Manufacturing. She enjoyed traveling, going on vacations and UK basketball. She especially loved spending time with her three grandchildren.
Mary Helen is survived by her son, Jason Collignon and wife Kimberly of Evansville, Indiana; three grandchildren, Cameron, Abigail and Isabelle Collignon, all of Evansville; and her brothers and sisters, Sally (Richard) Hayden of Owensboro, Jimmy Mulligan, Jr. of Owensboro, Bill (Jian) Mulligan of Monterey Park, California, and Pat (Pat) Mulligan of Owensboro.
A funeral Mass with limited attendance will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with burial following in Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday with prayers at 6:30 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
The number of those attending the visitation or service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks at the funeral home and at the church and shall enter the funeral home under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wendell Foster Center, 815 Triplett St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented