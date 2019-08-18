PORT ORANGE, Fla. -- On Monday, July 29, 2019, Mary Hill of Port Orange passed away after a battle with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.
Mary was born Jan. 30, 1952, in Rochester, New York. She lived in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, through high school with her five sisters and brother. She earned a bachelor's degree from Kentucky Wesleyan College and a master's degree from Western Kentucky University. Ms. Hill taught in the Daviess County Public Schools for 30 years, beginning at West Louisville and ending at Deer Park.
Always an avid flower gardener, when Mary moved to Florida she became interested in vegetable gardening. Mary enjoyed bird watching and was learning kayaking when she became ill.
Mary is survived by David Hill, her husband of 46 years; daughter Emily (Drew) Brown of League City, Texas; son Andy (Liz) Hill of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; granddaughter Megan Brown; grandson Andrew Brown; sister Camille (the late John) Westley of Petaluma, California; sister Amy (Jim) Gerow of Audubon, Pennsylvania; sister Laura Bell of West Chester, Pennsylvania; sister Jenny (Valentino) Maiale of Paoli, Pennsylvania; and sister Bonnie (William) Van Pelt of Roseville, California; and brother David (Barbara Bucci) Rayl of Wayne, Pennsylvania.
A memorial service is at 1 p.m. EDT Saturday, Aug. 24, at Grace Episcopal Church, 4110 S. Ridgewood Ave., Port Orange, FL 32127.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Mary's name to the ALS Association, Florida Chapter, 3242 Parkside Center Circle, Tampa, FL 33619.
Condolences may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com
