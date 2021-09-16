Mary Horsley Decker, also known as Freck, Frances, Mary Frances, Sadie, Shorty, Sis, Mocky, Mocky Poo, and Nana, 88, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky.
She was born Jan. 25, 1933 in Stephensport to the late Harmon and Mary Lou Cooper Horsley. Mary retired from General Electric after 23 years. She enjoyed fishing, playing cards, UK basketball, St. Louis Cardinals baseball and was a huge fan of Burt Reynolds.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband L.B. Decker; and siblings, Ernest Horsley, Curtis Horsley, and Judy Horsley.
She is survived by her children, Richard Decker (Teresa), Becky Smith, and Tracey Fawcett (Patrick); grandchildren, Carrie Kelly, D.J. Smith, Sydney Fawcett, and Noelle Fawcett; and great-grandchildren, Ethan Kelly, GraceAnn Kelly, Evan Kelly, and David Smith III.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the start of the service.
The family request that masks be worn at all times during service and visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Meals on Wheels, https://seniorcenterodc.com/ (indicate donation is for Meals on Wheels), Hospice of Western Kentucky https://hospiceofwky.org/donate, or Owensboro Humane Society, https://owensborohumane.org/donate/give-a-gift-2/
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented