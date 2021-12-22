Mary Imogene Aud Maxwell, 88, of Northglenn, Colorado, passed peacefully Nov. 27, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones. Known as Jean, she is survived by her son, Myles Maxwell; and her granddaughter, Marina Maxwell. She was born in Philpot in 1933 to Mary Maude Aud and Joseph Louis Aud.
Jean was an air hostess for Continental Airlines, secretary for the Aurora, Colorado, school district and retired early. She loved old movies, dining out, political discussions and her pets, Peaches, Katie and Lila. Jean was a parishioner at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Northglenn, Colorado.
She will be laid to rest at Mountain View Cemetery in Longmont, Colorado, alongside her brother, James Aud. Memorial services for both will be 11 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Parish, 11385 Grant Dr., Northglenn, CO 80233 — 303-452-2041.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at Legacy.com and donations to MaxFund Animal Adoption Center, 720 W. 10th Ave., in Denver, CO 80204.
Commented