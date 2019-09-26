Mary Imogene Boarman Fitzgerald, 95, of Whitesville, died on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Carmel Home. She was the second of 16 children born to the late Joseph Hubert and Mary Estelle Greenwell Boarman on May 13, 1924.
Mom was a lifelong member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville. She loved her family and was a dedicated homemaker. She enjoyed gardening and sewing. Mom despised laziness. She was a member of the Altar Society and the Legion of Mary.
Our mom was preceded in death by her loving husband of 38 years, Floyd Fitzgerald; her parents; five brothers, Hop, Emil, Harold, Marvin and Jim; three sisters, Lois, Lucille and Betty; two grandsons, Aaron and Joe Fitzgerald; and great-granddaughter Ashley Mattingly.
She is survived by her children, Pat (David Joe) Payne of Knottsville, Janice (Buddy) Mattingly of Whitesville, Joe (Lisa) Fitzgerald of Owensboro, Al (Aggie) Fitzgerald of Knottsville, Renee Wimsatt of Greenville, Indiana; a special nephew, Bob Clark of Owensboro; 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Lou (Martine) of Whitesville, J.C. (Margaret) of Whitesville, Bill (Carol) of Whitesville and John (Sally) of Knottsville; three sisters, Rose Wheatley of Maceo, Eloise Boarman of Louisville and Mary Jo Hagerman of Owensboro; a sister-in-law, Helen Boarman of Owensboro; and a brother-in-law, Larry Clark of Owensboro.
We would like to offer special thanks to the Carmel Home for their care of our mother.
A funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville with burial following at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, with prayers at 7 p.m. and from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27.
Online condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
