BREMEN — Mary Inez Burden, 94, of Bremen, passed away Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at 12:15 a.m. at The Hermitage House in Owensboro. Mrs. Burden was born Aug. 16, 1929, in Muhlenberg County. She worked in packaging at Gatton Farms and was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, O.V. Burden; son, Barry Burden; daughter, Joan Mitchell; and sister, Carolyn Peveler.
She is survived by her children, Phil (Jeanie) Burden of Central City, Lannie (Larry) Lear of Danville, Debbie (David) Strehl of Owensboro, and Tony Burden of Lakewood Ranch, Florida; sister, Dorothy (Jim) Koldyker of Crown Point, Indiana; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at Bethlehem Cemetery in Bremen, with Bro. Joe Chambers officiating with the burial to follow. All family and friends are invited to the graveside service.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
