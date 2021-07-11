Mary J. King, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mary had been a member of Buena Vista Baptist Church for 30 years, where she had served in many areas. Then she joined Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, where she served as secretary for many years before retiring. She was a member of the JOY Sunday School class and had been in the Sorgho Homemakers Club. Mary always enjoyed helping in the schools where her sons attended and their football games, where she was their #1 fan.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. King; her mother, Rena Jameson; and her sister, Joyce Beasley.
Mary is survived by three sons, Mark and David Haley of Owensboro and Kevin (Rachel) King of Hendersonville, Tennessee; stepsons William (Cassandra) King of Springfield, Tennessee, and Jack (Barbara) King of South Carolina; many grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The service for Mary will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery at Sorgho. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 5664 Highway 56, Owensboro, KY 42301.
