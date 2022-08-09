LEWISPORT — Mary Jackson Dickerson, 92, of Lewisport, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Heartland Villa in Lewisport. She was born in Hancock County January 5, 1930, to the late James Lewis and Myrtle Crask Jackson. Mary was a member of Pellville Baptist Church and was retired from Tell City Chair Company. She enjoyed working in her garden and loved her time spent with her grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, John Dickerson; daughter, Mildred Morris; great-granddaughter, Emmalynn Adkins; and several siblings.
Mary is survived by her son, Steve (Dawn) Adkins; grandchildren, Drew (Kelsey) Adkins, Tyler (Leeanna) Adkins, and Marilyn (Drake) Higdon; nine great-grandchildren; and sisters, Sue (Kenny) Basham, Reba Green, and Sara (Bob) Dalton, along with many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport. Inurnment will be held at Roseville Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
