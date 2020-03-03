LOUISVILLE — Mary Jacqueline Leslie, 72, of Louisville, died Feb. 27, 2020. She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, and grew up in Owensboro, where she attended Owensboro High School. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, friend, a working woman of over five decades, a manager, and a mentor to many.
She loved to drink wine and eat good food with friends. She loved traveling, staying in fine hotels, and always sought out the best restaurants. She and her husband, Andy, spent a lot of time traveling to Boston, Seattle, Charleston, Chicago, and Vancouver. She loved to organize vacations that gathered our large extended family together for a week in the summers.
As a professional, she managed software development, technical implementations and technical support at ALLTEL/Computer Power. She held management positions that most men usually had and always took care of her staff. She made a huge impact on many people’s lives and gave opportunities to people who still thank her to this very day even many years later.
She loved reading novels and newspapers. She read every day and kept up with current events through the Sunday New York Times. She kept up with the daily crossword puzzles and read the funnies. She was into pop-culture and knew the lyrics to every popular song from the mid-fifties to the mid-eighties. She enjoyed the local arts and had season tickets to Pandora and Actors Theater. She was the president of both the Jacksonville Wine and Food Society and the Original Highlands Neighborhood Association. She also fed and cared for the local wildlife including birds, squirrels, and cats much to the chagrin of her family and neighbors.
Jackie was a strong-willed woman and a fearless advocate to people from all walks of life. She always rooted for the underdog and made sure that women were treated equally. She was a woman of energy, generosity, and compassion to those she held dear. She loved and cared for all of her family dearly and always put others first before herself. She always wanted to make sure that everyone was taken care of before herself. Even in her last few days of life, she was still making sure everyone got their cards and presents for birthdays and holidays all while battling liver disease. Her family was spread throughout the country, but she would make sure that everyone would get together no matter what the circumstances. She was the one who made the phone calls to stay in touch. She would also read each obituary in the local paper, the memory of each person was important.
Jackie will be terribly missed by her loving husband Andy Leslie; her two sons, Josh Howes (Becky) and Jake Wooldridge; mother, Becky Reynolds; brother, Cary Reynolds (Gail); three stepchildren, Erin McDonald (Perry), Emily Merton, Ken Leslie (Amanda); and two nieces, Ashley Lile (Max) and Lesley Reynolds. She is also leaving behind nine grandchildren Daniel, Josh, Ariana, Lily, Hannah, Tristan, Justin, Macie and Zoe.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at The Olmsted, 3701 Frankfort Ave. There will be a private burial in the spring at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in her honor to the Senior Outreach program of Highlands Community Ministries.
