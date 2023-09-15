“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes, and there shall be no more death; neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain.”
Mary Jacqueline Smith was born May 7, 1950, in Owensboro to the late Geneva Morton Smith. She professed a hope in Christ at an early age and became a member of Center Street Baptist Church where she was the church clerk, financial secretary, a Sunday school teacher, and a choir member. Furthermore, her steadfast and abiding presence, shouts of “Amen” in a voice that could be heard to the four corners of the church, and humorous exclamations of support will be missed by local pastors and congregations.
She was loved by all who knew her and she never met a stranger, but God loved her best. She departed this life Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at Owensboro Regional Health System. She was employed by The Housing Authority of Owensboro, OMICO Plastics Inc., and OMHS where she retired.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda White; a brother, Sylvester Smith; and a niece, Shelaine Smith.
She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Garlynda J. Smith and Stephanie R. Smith; four sisters, Nancy (Keith) Gore of Clarksville, Tennessee and Jonell (Mike) Modock, Shelia “Annie” Smith, and Karen (Anthony) Johnson, all of Owensboro; bonus mother, Jacqueline Winsett of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins; along with a community of friends.
A celebration of life will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Tenth Street Missionary Baptist Church, with Apostle Carlos Lamar officiating and Rev. Willie E. Grubbs as the church’s pastor. A committal and burial will follow the funeral service in Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Care by McFarland Funeral Home, Inc.
