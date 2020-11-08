GLASGOW — Mary Jane Buster, 76, of Glasgow, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. Born in Bowling Green, the daughter of the late Rebus and Annette Knight, Mary Jane lived most of her adult life in Owensboro and retired as a high school foreign language teacher.
Mary Jane was a friend to anyone, young or old. She accepted everyone as her own and wished only the best for all. She was devoted to her church and volunteering. Her life was filled with being surrounded by friends and family as often as she possibly could. After she retired, she enjoyed her winters in Fort Myers, Florida, where she was loved equally within that community. She loved her grandchildren dearly and loved going out to eat.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by brother John Knight and daughter Rachel Kimbel.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Buster; two daughters, Lisa Lyons of Owensboro and Jennifer Miller of Arlington, Texas; two sons, Tom Sanford of Owensboro and Paul Kimbel of Lewisville, Texas; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
In honor of her wishes, the family has chosen cremation with services to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that those wishing to honor Mary Jane’s memory ask that you consider making a donation to Help Office of Owensboro Inc. at 270-685-4971 or Next Step of Glasgow at 270-659-0020.
