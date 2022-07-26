GREENVILLE — Mary Jane Gibbons, 94, of Greenville, formerly of Ashland, passed peacefully from this life Saturday, July 23, 2022, at home in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Born April 19, 1928, in Butler, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Howard and Mary Dufford, she was a former bookkeeper in St. Elmo, Illinois, and an elementary secretary and library aide in Ashland. She was a faithful member of the choir and the Fellowship Sunday School Class of the Greenville United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister and husband, Betsy and Ron Brickner; her brother and wife, Robert and Maureen Dufford; her grandson-in-law, Richard Bingham; and her great-grandson, Leon Paul Searcy.
Survivors include her husband of 72 years, Leon Gibbons; children, Michael (Margaret) Gibbons, Mark (Cheryl) Gibbons, and Melinda (Eddie) Prunty; seven grandchildren, Shannon (Michael) Caswell, Holly Babb, Kaci Prunty, Amanda (Ashley) Ethington, Lindsay (Marc) Searcy, Meghan Bingham, and Hillary (Kyle) Martin; nineteen great-grandchildren, Anna (Oz) Perez, Nathan Marion, Caleb West, Emelyn West, Sierra Ethington, Will Searcy, Brysen Stucker, Evie Searcy, Cam Martin, Annie Searcy, Aspen Ethington, Jude Martin, Louis Martin, Maxwell Bingham, Elizabeth Searcy, Nola Ethington, Gus Martin, Merryn Bingham, and Stella Martin; and one great-great-grandson, Ezekiel Perez.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Greenville United Methodist Church, with Pastor Barry Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in the Rochester Cemetery in Butler County. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Memorial gifts are encouraged to Greenville United Methodist Church and/or Hospice of Western KY.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
