Mary “Jane” Gray, 80, of Owensboro passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, with her family by her side. The Philpot native was born July 23, 1942, to the late Hubert and Ruby Hamilton. Jane graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School, class of 1960, and attended OCTC to get her certificate to work as a Certified Nurses Assistant. She was employed at Owensboro Daviess County Hospital and retired in 1982 after 20 years of work. Jane was old school with an independent streak. She also worked as a hairdresser and took classes for H&R Block. Jane was a member of Blessed Mother Parrish and enjoyed painting, sewing, reading, and watching crime dramas.
In addition to her parents, Jane also was preceded in death by her children, Shirley, Susie, and Robert Gray; twin sister, Jean Dunn; and brothers, Tommy Hamilton and Paul Bernard Hamilton.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 61 years, Roger Laymon Gray; daughters, Sherry Johnson (Tommy) and Cindy Brockwell (Mike); sons, Jeff Gray (Connie Fulkerson) and Scott Gray (Dana) all of Owensboro; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister, Marilyn Raley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be noon Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. A private burial will take place in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of W. Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
