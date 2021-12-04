FORDSVILLE — Mary Jane Nichols, 75, of Fordsville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at her residence. She was born July 12, 1946, to the late Ernest and Reba Luttrell Faulkner.
She loved her family and the Lord, and she enjoyed traveling and helping others.
Survivors include her daughter, Sherri Lynn Dockery; her companion, Ernest Stewart; her son, Brad (De De) Dockery; her sister, Donna Montgomery; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday at Sunnydale Cemetery near Dundee.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneral
Commented