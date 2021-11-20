Mary Jane Woodward Pate, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Aug. 29, 1942, in Daviess County to the late Owen and Mary Emma Everly Woodward. Mary Jane was a homemaker and enjoyed working in her yard, raising flowers and playing Bingo. She especially loved her cats.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Small; and a brother, Tommy Woodward.
Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Billy Pate Sr.; her son, Billy Pate Jr. and wife Lisa of Owensboro; and two grandsons, Billy Pate III and Christopher Michael Pate.
There will be no visitation or services for Mary Jane. Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
