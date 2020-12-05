FRANKFORT — Mary Janice Luck, 82, of Frankfort, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. She was born July 3, 1938, to the late Owen and Katherine Whittaker.
Mary retired from Hermitage Manor Nursing Home after 20-plus years of service. She enjoyed quilting, crochet and cooking for her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Bobby Lee Luck; parents Owen and Katherine Whittaker; brothers Lewis Whittaker and Stewart Lee Whittaker; and sisters Anna Jean Mathews and Joann Corey.
She is survived by her four children, Gregory Luck of Owensboro, Lucille (Barry) Carrico of Philpot, Stephen (Michele) Luck of Frankfort and Jeffrey (Krisie) Luck of Owensboro; brother Kenneth Whittaker; sister Kay Hardin; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
There will be no service or visitation. A private memorial will be held at a later date for family members.
