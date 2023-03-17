Mary “Janie” Haynes, 69, of Philpot, passed away Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born Oct. 14, 1953, in Owensboro to the late Woodfin and Mary Roby Scott. Janie was a devout Catholic and a member of St. William’s Parish. Throughout her life, she worked as an administrative assistant for St. William’s, Immaculate Conception, and St. Romuald Catholic churches. Janie was selfless and family was everything to her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Scott, and her granddaughter, Amber Fish.
Janie is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Mike Haynes; her children, Becky Haynes, Adam (Jennifer) Haynes, and Aaron (Kim) Haynes; her grandchildren, Paige, Autumn, Abby, Hope, Katie, Michael, Thomas, Haley, Karie, and Taylor; and her siblings, Sarah (Billy) Kemper, Martha (Wayne) Fullenwider, John Scott, Charles Scott, and Ralph (Donna) Scott.
The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Monday, Mar. 20, 2023, at St. William’s Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. William’s Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass Monday at the church.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Mary Carrico Catholic School, 9546 KY-144, Philpot, KY 42366.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Janie Haynes may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
